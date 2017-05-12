Accompanying her in the first round of casting according to the Hollywood Reporter will be up-and-coming Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is set to play teleporter/sorceress Magik, another mainstay from the comics who also happens to be the younger sister of metal X-Man Colossus (recently played by Stefan Kapičić in Deadpool).

Remaining team members still to be cast include Native American Moonstar, Brazilian powerhouse Sunspot, Kentuckian Cannonball and alien traveller Warlock, with Fox apparently keen to cast young actors of appropriate ethnicity for the roles.

Anya Taylor-Joy, set to play Magik in New Mutants

More like this

More announcements will be coming in due course, but for now we’re more excited by one other fact – Williams’ casting also means that we’re getting a surprise Game of Thrones reunion in the X-Men movie universe, with onscreen Stark sister (and close offscreen friend) Sophie Turner previously appearing as Jean Grey in last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

We’d say a crossover is imminent – and not just in the lunch line at comic-con.

Advertisement

New Mutants will shoot later this year