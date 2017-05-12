Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams set to star in X-Men spin-off New Mutants
With the Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy also signed up for the new movie
After previous roles in Game of Thrones and Doctor Who, Maisie Williams is locking up yet more places on the sci-fi convention circuit, with the young actress set to star in X-Men spin-off movie New Mutants.
Based on the classic 1980s comic of the same name (which focuses on a trainee group of younger X-Men), New Mutants will be directed by Josh Boone, with Williams snapping up the role of classic character Wolfsbane (aka Rahne Sinclair), a Scottish mutant who struggles to reconcile her religious beliefs with her ability to turn into a wolf. Pretty appropriate for a member of House Stark, right?
Accompanying her in the first round of casting according to the Hollywood Reporter will be up-and-coming Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is set to play teleporter/sorceress Magik, another mainstay from the comics who also happens to be the younger sister of metal X-Man Colossus (recently played by Stefan Kapičić in Deadpool).
Remaining team members still to be cast include Native American Moonstar, Brazilian powerhouse Sunspot, Kentuckian Cannonball and alien traveller Warlock, with Fox apparently keen to cast young actors of appropriate ethnicity for the roles.
Anya Taylor-Joy, set to play Magik in New Mutants
More like this
More announcements will be coming in due course, but for now we’re more excited by one other fact – Williams’ casting also means that we’re getting a surprise Game of Thrones reunion in the X-Men movie universe, with onscreen Stark sister (and close offscreen friend) Sophie Turner previously appearing as Jean Grey in last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse.
We’d say a crossover is imminent – and not just in the lunch line at comic-con.
New Mutants will shoot later this year