Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju lands new movie role

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has joined the cast of Elizbeth Banks’ upcoming film Cocaine Bear, which is set to begin production later this month.

It’s not clear what role the Norwegian actor – who played Tormund on the HBO fantasy series – will play in the film, but he’s the latest addition to an already star-studded cast.

In July it was announced that Keri Russell (The Americans), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) were all set to star in the film, all in as yet undisclosed roles.

And according to Deadline, Margo Martindale (Uncle Frank), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), and newcomer Scott Seiss have all joined the cast alongside Hivju.

As the film’s intriguing name suggests, the movie will tell the story of a bear who reportedly died of a cocaine overdose. It has been billed as “a character-driven thriller inspired by true events, which took place in Kentucky in 1985.”

The bear was found dead in 1985 surrounded by containers with traces of cocaine, which were said to be dropped by a drug smuggler who was carrying too heavy a load.

According to reports from the time, the 175-pound bear ate as much as $15million worth of cocaine before it died, with the medical examiner’s report listing the cause of deaths as “cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke.”

