Game of Thrones author George RR Martin producing short film with Vincent D’Onofrio

We still don’t have a release date for George RR Martin’s last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, but the author is certainly keeping busy with other projects, including a screen adaptation of Howard Waldrop’s 1987 sci-fi short story, Night of the Cooters.

In his latest blog post, Martin revealed he will be co-producing the short film alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, of Netflix’s Daredevil and Jurassic World fame.

“Inspired by H.G. Wells and War of the Worlds, Night of the Cooters is all about the time the Martians invaded Pachuco, Texas,” Martin writes of Waldrop’s work. “And now, I am thrilled to announce, the Cooters are coming to the big screen. Or maybe the small screen.”

Martin went on to explain that the film has yet to find a distributor, revealing its unusual format. “Our version is going to be a short film. I’d guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live action and state-of-the-art animation,” he wrote. “If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie.”

Martin also revealed Waldrop has been part of the project since its inception, around five years ago.

D’Onofrio is set to direct and will also star as Sheriff Lindley. He will be joined by Hopper Penn (Sean Penn’s son) as Sweets, Harrison Page (21 Jump Street) as Luther, Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven) as Leo Smith, Luce Rains (The Keeper) as Skip, and newcomers Cristin McCleary, Elias Gallegos, Jazzy Kim O’Brien and Darius Eteeyan as Atkins, DeSpain, Lil’ Chisum and Billy Strother.

