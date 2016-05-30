“I would love to play Jane Bond," she told the Daily Star. "My ultimate leading man would be Leonardo DiCaprio. No doubt about it.”

At least the woman who plays Daenerys would be used to the, uhh, 'fireworks' that come with starring as 007, given that in the latest season of Game of Thrones she had to walk completely naked out of a burning building.

Yet Anderson has her very own fan-made Jane Bond trailer. Surely there are some creative people who can work up something suitably blockbuster for Clarke too?

As previous Bond director Sam Mendes has said, this is no democracy, and just because plenty of people are backing you doesn't mean you'll get the job.

Then again, if you don't ask you don't get...

