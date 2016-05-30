Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is totally up for playing the next Bond
It's not just Gillian Anderson who dreams of turning James Bond into Jane Bond
First Gillian Anderson toyed with the idea that she could star in the next James Bond movie. But now she's got competition to play 'Jane Bond' from Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.
The actor said that she loves the idea of playing Bond, one of her "unrealised dreams".
“I would love to play Jane Bond," she told the Daily Star. "My ultimate leading man would be Leonardo DiCaprio. No doubt about it.”
At least the woman who plays Daenerys would be used to the, uhh, 'fireworks' that come with starring as 007, given that in the latest season of Game of Thrones she had to walk completely naked out of a burning building.
Yet Anderson has her very own fan-made Jane Bond trailer. Surely there are some creative people who can work up something suitably blockbuster for Clarke too?
More like this
As previous Bond director Sam Mendes has said, this is no democracy, and just because plenty of people are backing you doesn't mean you'll get the job.
Then again, if you don't ask you don't get...
Game of Thrones returns next Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic