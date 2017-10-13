Alternatively, it could just be that they’re attempting to ape the success of fellow X-Men breakout movie Deadpool, which released on the same date last year to massive box office numbers.

Whatever the truth, we’re sure the finished film (directed by Gore Verbinski) will show off the character’s Louisiana accent, energy-charging ability and trademark playing card weapons, which he charges with power to create explosives.

Not to mention that roguish, Valentine’s-Day friendly charm that made him so popular with fans in the first place.

More like this

Advertisement

Gambit will be released in February 2019