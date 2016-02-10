Brush off your princess dress, brush up on your lyrics and turn down the central heating – because Frozen is coming back into our lives with a new TV special in 2017.

Announced by ABC (via EW), the currently untitled adventure will see the return of the 2013 blockbuster’s cast including Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, and will be directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton with Big Hero 6’s Roy Conli on producing duties.