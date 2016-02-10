Frozen is coming to TV for a new adventure
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad are all returning for the follow-up to the smash-hit 2013 movie
Published: Wednesday, 10 February 2016 at 0:39 pm
Brush off your princess dress, brush up on your lyrics and turn down the central heating – because Frozen is coming back into our lives with a new TV special in 2017.
Advertisement
Announced by ABC (via EW), the currently untitled adventure will see the return of the 2013 blockbuster’s cast including Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, and will be directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton with Big Hero 6’s Roy Conli on producing duties.
Advertisement
So far that’s all we know, but it’s all very exciting, and although it’s far too early to know if or where the Frozen special will air on UK TV we reckon they’d be mad to let it go.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement