Speaking at tonight's Bafta ceremony in central London the makers of the musical Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee said: "We’re in very early stages. We’ll get busy at some time in the late spring."

With a cast of Broadway veterans such as Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad providing the voices for the original animation, the film had already seemed destined for the stage - and it seems fans might not have to wait that long to see it there.

Frozen tells the story of Anna, a feisty princess who sets off on a journey to find her sister Elsa, who has accidently plunged their kingdom into a permanent winter.

More like this

Frozen won the Bafta for best animated film at tonight's awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes