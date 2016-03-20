Asked whether she'd recorded any lines yet, Bell replied: "Not yet. We’re just about to. They’ve just written it and they’re still doing tweaks, but I think we should be recording this month."

"The story is great," Bell told Collider, adding: "They exude quality. What I know about that whole team is that they wouldn’t just put something out to put it out. That’s why it took them so long to even announce that we were doing a second one. Generally when you have a first successful movie you want to make a second one. It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it."

Frozen 2 was confirmed by Disney last spring. A release date is yet to be announced.