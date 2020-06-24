The makers of Frozen have, for the most part, kept it pretty vague when it comes to speculation about a potential third movie, but directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee have said that, for now at least, they feel the story is done.

Nonetheless, many remain hopeful the team could revisit Elsa and Anna's journeys again in the future and, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Animation Supervisor Wayne Unten, charged with working on Elsa over the course of both films, said he would relish the opportunity to return to work on the snow queen.

Asked about the possibility of another sequel, he laughed, "It’s not my choice but, if I could, I would love to revisit these characters.

"For the first movie, you get to know who these characters are, you work with them so intimately," he continued, explaining the bond the animators form with the characters. "We had to build the character — like, literally build the character — and then we get to animate them and breathe life into them and then it’s over. Then the people see it on the screen but we don’t get to work with them any more.

"In a way, working on Frozen 2 was kind of like our kids came back home from college and they’re visiting again and we get to spend more time with them," he added.

"I love working with these characters, especially Elsa. We’ll see what happens but I would love to work on these characters again. Especially since there’s so much story that I have, personally, working on these characters.

"Ah, I would love to dive back into that world."

