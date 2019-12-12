With Christmas fast approaching there are already deals to be had across LEGO sets, FisherPrice Toys and kids toys on Amazon so its worth keeping your eyes on retailers as we get closer to the big day.

In the meantime, here are our top picks of Frozen 2 merchandise currently available.

The Frozen Film plus extras

Frozen on DVD, Amazon

If you haven't already got it, the original Frozen film is available on DVD for £6.95 on Amazon. The Amazon Prime version also includes bonus features for £7.99.

More like this

During the six-year wait, Disney released a series of short spin-offs to whet people's appetites including Olaf's Frozen adventure (£3.99) and Frozen Fever (£2.99) also available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Frozen 2 soundtrack

Frozen 2 Soundtrack

When the original Frozen film came out its signature song 'Let It Go', belted by Idina Menzel as the voice of Elsa, became an anthem. The film's soundtrack dominated the Billboard album chart for 13 weeks and Frozen 2 edition featuring new anthem 'Into the Unknown', has entered the lineup at No. 1. Both Frozen 1 (£9.99) and Frozen 2 's(£12.99) soundtracks are available at Amazon in CD, MP3, Vinyl and for streaming.

Frozen 2 Costumes, clothing & accessories

Frozen Queen Elsa Dress, John Lewis

In 2013 the Elsa Princess dress was on the Disney most-wanted list of merch. In the new film Elsa gets a major wardrobe upgrade with some exciting options to buy the original and brand new generation of Frozen Fans. This Disney Frozen Princess Elsa Premium Children's Costume at John Lewis is £49.99.

For a full Disney wardrobe John Lewis is also selling range of Frozen 2 inspired footwear including this Converse x Frozen 2 collaboration. There are two designs to choose from including Riptape editions (£37) for little feet from size 2Jnr or Hi-top trainers for sizes 10Jnr upwards (£40). Both styles come in Elsa and Anna colours to take a look and choose your favourite. For rainy days there are these Elsa Wellington Boots on John Lewis for £16.

There are Frozen 2 Samsonite travel cases available including the 2-wheel upright Cabin Case on John Lewis for £85 or a slightly larger 4-Wheel Dream Rider Cabin Case for £55.

And for lunch boxes, grab a S'nack by S'well Disney Frozen Insulated Lunch Box on John Lewis for £20 or a S'ip by S'well Vacuum Insulated Drinks Bottle, now £18.

Frozen 2 toys

Disney Olaf medium soft toy, ShopDisney

Demand for the Elsa Doll was so great in 2014 that Disney had to switch supplier to keep up.

There is a new Elsa Doll on the market and this one, available from Amazon for £32 , sings Frozen 2's new anthem, 'Into The Unknown' and says 14 phrases from the film. ShopDisney also has dolls available including this Anna Singing Doll for £17, these Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen Dolls for £30.

This Fisher-Price Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace on Amazon was £49.99 and is now £35. There's also a reduction on this Frozen 2 Sisters Musical Snow Wand on Amazon now £12.99 down from £16.99.

At the Disney Store you can get the Anna and Elsa Deluxe Gift Set for £70 and the Funko Frozen 2 exclusive Pop Vinyl Figures for £34.99. This Olaf Medium Soft toy is currently £20 and the Story Moment Playset is available for £80.

Games

Frozen 2 Monopoly Game, John Lewis

This Frozen edition of the classic Family Favourite, Monopoly is a great gift idea for some family fun and is available at John Lewis for £16, as is the Frozen 2 Charades Game box, currently £9.99.

LEGO

LEGO Disney Frozen II Anna's Canoe, John Lewis

Amazon has got some major reductions on Frozen 2 LEGO sets which are definitely worth checking out.

Frozen 2 Room Decorations

Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity Table, ShopDisney

Advertisement

If you're looking for bedding this Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (Single) featuring Elsa and Anna is available on John Lewis for £30. Or for the ultimate Frozen 2 decoration this Enchanted Ice Vanity inspired by Elsa is £70 on ShopDisney.