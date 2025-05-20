The synopsis of A Friend Of Dorothy reads: "A lonely widow's quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden."

As per the film's release: "The film follows Dorothy (Margolyes), an elderly woman living alone, whose unexpected friendship with her young neighbour, JJ (Nwachukwu), begins when his football lands in her garden.

"Exploring LGBTQ+ themes, loneliness in old age and intergenerational friendship, it is proudly supported by charity AgeUK, as the filmmakers intend to screen the film privately at old age homes and schools across the country alongside its festival release."

Stephen Fry as Dickie in A Friend of Dorothy.

The film marks the directorial and writing debut of actor Lee Knight (who also serves as executive producer), with Knight having starred in Hamlet, The Trial of Christine Keeler and more recently, The Stolen Girl.

Of course, Margolyes is known for a variety of roles over the years including in the Harry Potter film series, Call the Midwife and The Age of Innocence, to name a few. More recently, she's had roles in Dead Ringers, Doctor Who, Hilda and Mog's Christmas.

As for Fry, he has most recently been seen on our screens presenting Jeopardy! and starring in the likes of The Morning Show, The Sandman and Everything Now.

Many will likely recognise Nwachukwu for his role in Shadow and Bone as Adrik, while Lloyd is best known for his roles in Emmerdale, Hotel Portofino and 4 O'Clock Club.

In the images, we can see a variety of expressions and scenes on show with Dorothy smiling while sitting in a chair, Scott wearing a suit and sitting on the sofa as if having a conversation with someone and JJ at the front door. Similarly, we can see a smily Dickie inside a house, wearing a suit and bow tie.

As mentioned previously, the short film is making its debut next month at the Raindance Film Festival on both Wednesday 25th and Friday 27th June.

A Friend of Dorothy is produced under Knight’s Filthy Gorgeous Productions, in association with A Marlow’s Production, Double Dice Films and Namesake Films, James Dean (Apocalypse Clown, The Stolen Girl), Scottie Fotré and Max Marlow.

The team behind the short also includes cinematographer Vanessa Whyte BSC (Ted Lasso), BAFTA-winning production designer Amanda Bernstein (Silo), and BAFTA Cymru-nominated costume designer Francisco Rodriguez-Weil (Madfabulous)

Executive Producers are Harry Burnett Rae, Charles Gordon, Nicky Hale, Soumia Majumdar, Nichola Martin, Elliott Linger and Ingrid Tarrant.

A Friend of Dorothy premieres soon.

