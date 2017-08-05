Is there such a thing as “too British to fail”? If so, this film demonstrates that empirically. The King’s Speech eclipsed The Full Monty and Slumdog Millionaire in the public imagination as the definitive UK export in 2010, a homegrown success that was also independently funded. It tells the true story of the reluctant King George VI, who mastered a debilitating speech impediment in time to unite the nation against Hitler in 1939. There’s royalty, period costumes, encroaching war and hardship overcome – all the boxes ticked. Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter and Geoffrey Rush are pitch perfect as the King, the no-nonsense Queen Mum-to-be and the daring Australian speech therapist who comes into their lives, while director Tom Hooper keeps the whole thing marching smartly along.

