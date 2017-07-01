The Inbetweeners Movie ★★★

9.00-11.00pm E4

BBC2 sitcom White Gold reunited two of The Inbetweeners, Joe Thomas and James Buckley, with the co-creator of the hit E4 show, Damon Beesley. The first of two movie spin-offs broke UK box-office records in the summer of 2011 with a jolly boys’ outing to Cretan party resort Malia, featuring the now-familiar hormonal antics of nerdy Will (Simon Bird), sweet-natured Simon (Thomas), dim-witted Neil (Blake Harrison) and self-mythologising Jay (Buckley). Imaginative indignities and gross-out moments stack up, and generic holiday-farce boxes are ticked: empty disco, full bidet, skinny-dipping humiliation. But the movie holds its own thanks to our existing fondness for the quartet and strong female casting in Jessica Knappett (who created her own sitcom, Drifters), Lydia Rose Bewley, Tamla Kari and Laura Haddock (who’s currently in cinemas fending off Decepticons in Transformers: the Last Knight). Not enough of Greg Davies’s sixth-form head Mr Gilbert, but stay tuned until the end of the credits.