Freeview film of the day: The Bourne Legacy
Jeremy Renner's trained killer goes on the run amid chases, explosions and plenty of nods to the earlier Matt Damon movies.
The Bourne Legacy ★★★
9.00-11.35pm Film4
After completing Ultimatum, the third film in the Bourne cycle, key man Matt Damon refused to appear in a fourth without director Paul Greengrass. So screenwriter Tony Gilroy stepped in to direct and introduced new operative Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) into the timeline, who’s apparently killed by his CIA handlers in Alaska when they decide to shut down the secret programme. Off the grid, he joins forces with Rachel Weisz’s biochemist and they race thrillingly through Manila while the all-seeing New York bigwigs attempt to neutralise them. It’s fast and noisy, but Renner lacks the easy charm of Damon, who thankfully returned for Jason Bourne last year.
