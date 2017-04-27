Speed ★★★★★

9.00-11.15pm Film4

This is certainly Keanu Reeves’s best film and possibly Sandra Bullock’s, too. Keanu is a Los Angeles bomb squad cop hunting down a disgruntled ex-cop (a gloriously creepy Dennis Hopper), who is wreaking terrible vengeance on the city. Among his many dastardly deeds, he rigs a bus with a bomb that will explode if the vehicle drops below 50mph. Bullock is the passenger who takes over the wheel when the driver is shot and must keep the speed up, not easy I can tell you in LA traffic. Happily, the resourceful Reeves gets himself aboard and, well, it’s non-stop action and nail-biting tension from the ingenious opening of hostages trapped perilously in a lift to the two high-speed chases at the end.