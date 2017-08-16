Moonstruck ★★★★

Cher’s Oscar-winning performance in this unashamedly romantic comedy established once and for all that she could act. She plays a widow who looks set for a safe marriage to Danny Aiello, but falls instead for his moody younger brother, Nicolas Cage. John Patrick Shanley, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay, paints a warm and affectionate picture of Italian-American life, and there are enough quirky touches to prevent this from toppling into treacle. Norman Jewison directs subtly and unobtrusively, allowing the splendid cast to make the most of Shanley's fine writing. Cher and Cage are attractive leads, but the film is stolen by the wonderful Olympia Dukakis (who was rewarded with an Oscar for best supporting actress) and Vincent Gardenia.