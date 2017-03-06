The Incredibles director Brad Bird transfers his dazzling and dynamic skills to the live-action format superbly in his gripping rejuvenation of the spy action franchise. Agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his crack team are blamed for a botched mission, and the entire Impossible Missions Force is disbanded (the ghost protocol of the title). Cut off from all support, the agents must attempt to stop a rogue extremist scientist (Michael Nyqvist) from causing nuclear armageddon. The story may sound familiar, but the gadgets are more outlandish than ever (the retina-based video screen is fabulous), the spectacle absolutely amazing (Cruise dangling off the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, wearing suction gloves) and the special effects as high-end as they come. Jeremy Renner is a capable new addition to the IMF, and Simon Pegg is promoted to full comedy relief role. It’s an inventive, relentless and tension-laden caper.

