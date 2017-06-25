Freeview film of the day: Joe
Nicholas Cage tones it down to play a Texas foreman who takes a teenager under his wing.
Joe ★★★★
11.15pm-1.35am Film Four
That rare beast — a film starring Nicolas Cage that you can recommend in mixed company. This downbeat, Texas-set indie from director David Gordon Green (who made his name with the broad stoner comedy Pineapple Express) casts a dialled-down Cage as the laconic foreman of a small deforestation crew who takes peripatetic teen Tye Sheridan (previously seen in a similar role with Matthew McConaughey in Mud) under his wing. Against an atmospherically shot woodland backdrop, their surrogate father-son bond is tested by simmering feuds and the intervention of the boy’s abusive, no-good father, played with authentic power by Gary Poulter. A homeless drifter in real life, Poulter was tragically found dead before the film was released.
For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings
Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017