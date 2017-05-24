From Dusk till Dawn ★★★★

10.30pm-12.45am ITV4

Now here is a true curiosity, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez, which starts off as a hard-boiled thriller involving two killers and a family of hostages and then, even as you blink, turns into a vampire movie. The killers are George Clooney and Tarantino, the hostages Harvey Keitel and his two children. It’s when this lot escapes in a mobile home to Mexico and fetches up in a sleazy strip joint that everything changes, the original plot is cast aside and they all find themselves battling for their lives against a particularly nasty bunch of vampires. Of course, it’s nonsense but it’s fast, violent and often very funny nonsense, cleverly written and nicely played, especially by Clooney.