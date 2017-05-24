Freeview film of the day: From Dusk till Dawn
It's a heist film. No, it's a hostage drama. No, it's a vampire horror. Okay, it's all three – in one big violent fun bundle
From Dusk till Dawn ★★★★
10.30pm-12.45am ITV4
Now here is a true curiosity, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez, which starts off as a hard-boiled thriller involving two killers and a family of hostages and then, even as you blink, turns into a vampire movie. The killers are George Clooney and Tarantino, the hostages Harvey Keitel and his two children. It’s when this lot escapes in a mobile home to Mexico and fetches up in a sleazy strip joint that everything changes, the original plot is cast aside and they all find themselves battling for their lives against a particularly nasty bunch of vampires. Of course, it’s nonsense but it’s fast, violent and often very funny nonsense, cleverly written and nicely played, especially by Clooney.
For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings
Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017