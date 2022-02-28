FREE cinema tickets to The Phantom of the Open

Starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance as Maurice, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean and BAFTA nominee Rhys Ifans as his nemesis Mackenzie, this is an uplifting and moving comedy-drama about pursuing your dreams and shooting for the stars, no matter what hand you’re dealt.

The Phantom of the Open tells the remarkable true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator and optimistic dreamer from Barrow-in-Furness who, with the support of his family and friends, managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never playing a round of golf before.

The Phantom of the Open opens nationwide on 18 March 2022 (12A); 1 hour 46 minutes running time.

Preview screening Wednesday 16th March - 6pm arrival for 6:30pm screening.

