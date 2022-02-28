FREE cinema tickets to The Phantom of the Open
Radio Times is giving away 2500 tickets to previews on Wednesday 16th March 2022.
The Phantom of the Open tells the remarkable true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator and optimistic dreamer from Barrow-in-Furness who, with the support of his family and friends, managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never playing a round of golf before.
Starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance as Maurice, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean and BAFTA nominee Rhys Ifans as his nemesis Mackenzie, this is an uplifting and moving comedy-drama about pursuing your dreams and shooting for the stars, no matter what hand you’re dealt.
The Phantom of the Open opens nationwide on 18 March 2022 (12A); 1 hour 46 minutes running time.
Preview screening Wednesday 16th March - 6pm arrival for 6:30pm screening.
To gain admittance tickets should be presented to the box office, print or email confirmation will be accepted. ID may be requested.
To claim your tickets, click here and enter the code found in your copy of Radio Times.
Tickets are allocated on a first come, first serve basis, so be quick to avoid missing out.
Participating cinemas:
VUE
Bedford
Bristol Cribbs Causeway
Bromley
Camberley
Croydon Purley Way
Dundee
Hamilton
Manchester Printworks
Swansea
CINEWORLD
Castleford
High Wycombe
Ipswich
Northampton
Poole
Shrewsbury
MERLIN
Royal St Ives
SHOWCASE
Coventry
Liverpool
Nottingham
MOVIEHOUSE
Belfast Cityside
Terms and conditions Tickets are offered in partnership with the promoter eOne Brands Ltd. Tickets are subject to availability and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Screening will take place on Wednesday 16 March at 6.30pm, doors at 6pm. You may claim up to two tickets. Tickets must be shown on arrival, email confirmation and print copies will be accepted. Tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute, the cinema manager’s decision is final. Offer is not available in all UK locations. Full T&Cs are available under Terms Of Service at seeitfirst.com
