To gain admittance tickets should be presented to the box office along with a copy of the relevant page of Radio Times. ID may be requested.

To claim your tickets, click here and enter the code found in your copy of Radio Times.

Tickets are allocated on a first come, first serve basis, so be quick to avoid missing out.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td-PoTfWSEs

Participating cinemas:

ODEON

CINEWORLD

SHOWCASE

Belfast

Bristol

Bluewater

Birmingham Broadway Plaza

Cheltenham

Cardiff

Colchester

Crawley

Leeds

Greenwich

Glasgow Renfrew Street

Newham

Holloway

Ipswich

Peterborough

Manchester Printworks

Milton Keynes

Nottingham

Southampton

Stevenage

Reading

Wimbledon

Wood Green

Teesside

Wrexham

Terms and conditions Tickets are subject to availability and will be allocated on a first come first served basis via radiotimes.com/hiddenfigures (enter code from your copy of Radio Times). You may claim up to two tickets. You must print out your ticket. No photocopies will be accepted. The tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute the cinema manager’s decision is final. Please note the offer is not available in all UK locations, please check our website (above) for location details. For full terms and conditions visit showfilmfirst.com/terms-conditions.

© 2016 Twentieth Century Fox. All Rights Reserved.