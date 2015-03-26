The Hollywood Reporter says Jason Segel and Drew Pearce have been signed up to write and co-direct the film, which will be called The Billion Brick Race. It joins a spin-off list that includes a Ninjago film (based on the line of ninja and dragon toys) and a Lego Batman spin-off with Will Arnett.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGVqzWrl02o

And let's not forget The Lego Movie 2, which is scheduled for release in 2018. It's not yet clear whether Billion Brick Race will be released before or after Emmet's return to cinema screens.

More like this

With plot details being kept under lock and key, we will have to get creative and speculate: Will the flick feature an actual race? With Lego drivers? Or could it be about a building competition? What about a race – as in group of people – who are made entirely out of Danish plastic bricks?

Or perhaps even Iron Man himself could take the lead? Pearce has experience working with Tony Stark after all.

Read More: To the block-cave: Lego Batman gets his own movie

Advertisement

Read More: An 8 year old and her dad made an epic Jurassic Park Lego movie