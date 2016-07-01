However, as our exclusive interview with Yeoh herself suggests, she doesn't think a woman could ever play the part.

Speaking to promote the second series of Netflix drama Marco Polo, in which she plays a mysterious figure from Hundred Eyes’ (Tom Wu's) past, Yeoh told RadioTimes.com and co-star Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo himself) why Jane Bond would never be accepted.

"They think it's cool with a guy that has many girlfriends but when a woman tries to do that the connotation goes downhill," she laughed.

Far better for a woman to find other ways of playing that sort of role, she says - like her new "kick ass"character in Marco Polo, perhaps?

Marco Polo series 2 launches on Netflix today [1 July].