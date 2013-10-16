Brad Pitt had a bit of an ‘ironic’ injury while filming Troy in 2004, when an unbalanced jump saw the star, who was playing Achilles, damage his Achilles tendon. We’re sure the irony of the whole situation cheered him up no end.

Chris Hemsworth: Snow White and the Huntsman

Chris Hemsworth found himself on the receiving end of an unscripted punch from co-star Kristen Stewart during filming for Snow White last year. Hemsworth joked, “Each take she was getting closer and closer and I thought ‘I should probably say something’ but stupidly didn’t and then the next take it was bam and I spun out of the shot. She packs a punch,” he jokes. It’s believed Hemsworth was left with a black eye (and probably a bruised ego).

More like this

Daniel Craig: Quantum of Solace

Yes, even James Bond himself has had his share of scrapes on set. Daniel Craig suffered several injuries on the set of his second Bond film Quantum of Solace, including a fractured arm and damage to the end of some of his fingers. To cap it off, a kick in the face from a co-star eventually lead to Craig having to have plastic surgery on his face. The actor told Elle magazine, “It’s a stupid inconvenience because we had to stop filming. But they gave me an excellent plastic surgeon.”

Harrison Ford: The Fugitive/ TV work

Harrison Ford tore a ligament in his knee while filming The Fugitive, admitting that the limping in the running scenes didn’t require any acting. It’s also believed Ford has two false teeth after he fell on a gun during stunt work for a TV show.

Hilary Swank: PS I Love You

Hilary Swank probably didn’t expect too many injuries filming romantic comedy P.S. I Love You in 2007. But in the middle of a Gerard Butler strip scene, one of his braces unhooked and the buckle hit Swank in the forehead. Swank needed stitches, which lead to a short break in filming.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes