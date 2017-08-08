Anyway, over the years Cable has become a mainstay of the X-Men comic universe and a frequent foil to super-healing mercenary Deadpool, with the latter’s wacky humour rubbing off poorly on the super-serious soldier.

So it’s fair to say that comic-book fans will be excited to see the pair on the screen together in Deadpool 2, as well as witness Cable’s first appearance in the X-Men film franchise 27 years after his creation.

Bionic fingers crossed that the finished product meets all expectations….

Deadpool 2 will be released in June 2018