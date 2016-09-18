Shrouded in darkness, Simmons’ version of police boss Gordon seems to be waiting for Batman at their traditional meeting place, by the giant bat-signal used to call Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) into action. While we can’t tell whether he’s sporting Gordon’s usual moustache, he certainly has the glasses down pat, and we can’t wait to actually see him in action.

Of course, we’ll have to withhold our judgement about whether Simmons’ new role can top his fan-favourite take on another comic-book character – irate newspaper publisher J Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy – but we’re sure the Oscar-winning actor will turn in a great performance regardless.

If nothing else, he’s bound to be the buffest Commissioner Gordon in history.

Justice League will be released in November 2017