Sarah Hyland plays as Baby's sister, Debra Messing is Baby's mother, and Nicole Scherzinger stars as Penny Rivera.

Also on board are Trevor Einhorn as Neil Kellerman, as well as Bruce Greenwood as Baby's dad and Billy Dee Williams as Tito.

Having finally been allowed to share photos on social media, the cast have really gone for it, giving fans a glimpse of the Catskills.

It looks like they'll be tackling the classic dance sequence head-on, with Abigail Breslin wearing a very similar dress to Jennifer Grey's all those years ago.

But that's not the only dancing they'll be doing...

The three-hour TV movie will be broadcast on ABC on 24th May and will take the story beyond where the movie ended in 1987.