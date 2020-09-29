Creation Stories is based on McGee's autobiography The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves And Running A Label, about the highs and lows of running label Creation Records, which included the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and Oasis on its roster and was a byword for cool in the '90s.

McGee has become an industry legend for the rock 'n roll way he ran Creation Records and the party scene that was associated with the label.

Creation Stories is directed by Nick Moran, star of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, while joining Bremner in the cast are Suki Waterhouse (The White Princess), Leo Flanagan (Hanna), Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter movies), Jason Flemyng (Save Me), comedian Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye (It’s All Gone Pete Tong), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Steven Berkoff (Octopussy), Rufus Jones (W1A) and Mel Raido (Legend).

Moran told NME: “An irresistible trip down memory lane, or a delightful history lesson about the last great days of rock ‘n’ roll. When Britannia ruled the airwaves, thanks to one man with his misfit mates and their indie record label that briefly changed history. It is shamelessly entertaining and I hope, a joy for everyone!”

A worldwide casting call was reportedly held to for the actor to play Liam Gallagher in the film, but it's not clear from the trailer who won the role.

It's not yet clear when Creation Stories will be released.

The story was first reported by Deadline.

