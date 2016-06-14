The whole conversation was sparked by a screenshot from the film featuring two women rolling a pram. Chat about the possibility of a lesbian couple featuring in the film exploded online and DeGeneres, while not confirming that it was true, is 100 per cent in favour of the idea.

“I think everything that we see in the media - whether it’s television or film or anything you see - should represent everything that’s happening in the world. I think everybody that is in the world should be seen and represented,” she said at a press conference for the film.

“One woman has a very bad short haircut, which I find very offensive. If that’s the definition of a gay woman, then how dare you? Just because someone has a short, bad haircut doesn’t mean she’s gay. [She just has a] bad hairdresser. So I don’t know that that’s the case”, the actress added.

Finding Dory opens in UK cinemas on 29th July