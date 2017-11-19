It's been 13 years. 13 LONG years since we last saw The Incredibles on screen. But with a long-awaited sequel expected in cinemas next July, Pixar have arranged a sneak peek at some brand new footage.

And while it's light on plot, we do get to see baby Jack-Jack – who was revealed to possess a heap of powers at the end of the last film – demonstrating his newfound strength. (NB. Be thankful your wee one does nothing more than cry, eat and poo – this one looks like a handful.)