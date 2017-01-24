When he's talking to Chewbacca he's all in white.

When he's snogging Leia, he's all in white.

But when we see him up close, he's wearing his brown waistcoat/jacket.

More like this

And without the jacket again when the camera pans back to show him sinking into the icy depths.

Lucasfilm managed to fix the error in the updated HD remastering of the movie, but fans who have a copy of the classic can still see Han's extra layer of clothing.

Advertisement

And let's face it, he'll need it where he's going.

Have you spotted any mistakes or bloopers on TV or in films? Let us know at bloopers@radiotimes.com