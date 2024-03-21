Roshan's Patty is joined by his fellow Air Dragons, who are just as committed to the Indian Air Force, including Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minni and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh.

Want to know where you can watch it and who else is in it? Read on for everything you need to know about Fighter.

Fighter.

Fighter was released in UK cinemas on 25th January.

It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with Empire's Timon Singh stating: "Fighter delivers exactly what you’d expect from an Indian military blockbuster – excitement, passion and a level of patriotism that’s equivalent to being repeatedly punched in the face with the Indian tricolour."

How to watch Fighter online: Is it streaming?

Currently, the film is available to watch via Netflix in India, but it's unclear at this stage when, or if, it will arrive on Netflix UK.

We'll update this page when a release date is confirmed.

Fighter movie cast

The Fighter cast is led by Hrithik Roshan's dapper Squadron Leader, and he's joined by a stellar cast. Here's a list of the main players:

Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania

Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore

Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill

Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan

Is there a trailer for Fighter?

Yes, you can watch the action-packed clip below:

