US studio Warner Bros. has won a bidding war for Houses of Deceit, a book about Blazer’s role in the affair by investigative reporter Ken Bensinger, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be made by Entertainment 360, the production house Affleck runs with his fellow Hollywood star Matt Damon.

Gavin O’Connor, who recently finished the Affleck thriller The Accountant for the studio, is lined up to direct.

Deceit tells the story of Blazer, the executive who helped build up the popularity of “soccer” in the US, eventually joining the Fifa executive as a committee member. He earned the nickname "Mr. Ten Percent" for his skill in negotiating sponsorship and television deals.

But according to reports about the ongoing FBI investigation into the financial dealings of the sport’s body, Blazer is now widely believed to have turned informant on his former Fifa colleagues.

Deceit recounts the story of how Blazer was allegedly approached by two FBI agents and persuaded to help them.