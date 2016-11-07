Sometimes in life you need a pep-talk. Sometimes you need some encouragement to go for that promotion, ditch that loser boyfriend, lose some weight and otherwise change your life. Or, you know, take on a massive Intergalactic war machine and their girnormous death ray, as can be seen in the latest TV spot for Star Wars spin-off Rogue One.

In the clip Felicity Jones’s rebel Jyn Erso gives a stirring address to her troops, while a choral arrangement of the Star Wars theme plays over previously-released footage of the film. Inspiring stuff, especially if you’re living a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.