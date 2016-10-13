"It’s rooted in a naturalism" says Jones of Rogue One, which has been billed by bosses as a darker and more edgy film than the ones we're used to dealing with in the Skywalker sagas.

"There’s a sense that we are in a real place, even though it is in a galaxy far far away. The people when they’re running, they actually sweat and you feel that, you feel the texture of it and the characters and it was doing everything to make it as immersive an experience as possible" she adds.

"I think people will be really intoxicated by it and feel like you’re actually there with them. That was the objective from the outset."

Jones fully immersed herself in kung-fu training to become the Rebellion's troubled teen turned team leader, a role she confesses she "would have done anything" to get.

"I just thought, 'That is an absolute gift'," she tells RadioTimes.com. "It really did take me aback, and then immediately I just said yes. From the very beginning, instinctively, I would have done anything to get the part and wanted to see it through to the very end."

Felicity Jones is currently starring in Inferno, in UK cinemas from 14th October