Fatherland review: Sandra Hüller is stupendous in a narratively slight but thematically rich drama
The latest film from Polish writer/director Pawel Pawilkowski follows revered writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika on a trip across Post-War Germany.
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 10:02 am
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