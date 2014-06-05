A statement on the official Star Wars website confirmed, "In addition to the episodes of a new Star Wars trilogy, Lucasfilm and Disney continue development of multiple stand-alone movies that will offer new stories beyond the core Saga. The newest director to come on board is Josh Trank."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is quoted as being "thrilled to welcome Josh into the family." She adds, "He is such an incredible talent and has a great imagination and sense of innovation."

Both Abrams and Edwards have spoken of their childhood obsessions with Star Wars and it turns out Trank shares the same passion. "The magic of the Star Wars Universe defined my entire childhood," he said. "The opportunity to expand on that experience for future generations is the most incredible dream of all time."

The statement also pays tribute to Trank's "critically lauded directorial debut Chronicle" which is described as "a fresh and engaging take on the superhero genre."

Of course, being Star Wars, the details of the project are still shrouded in secrecy, although if rumours are to be believed, the stand-alone stories could focus on Han Solo, Yoda or Boba Fett. In the meantime, we've got Abrams' Episode VII to keep us guessing before it hits cinemas on December 18 2015.