They're also on the hunt for teens between the ages of 16 and 18 to play younger versions of Albus Dumbledore (who'll be played by Jude Law in the sequel) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

K Rowling has previously hinted that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald’s complicated relationship will be dealt with in the five film run. Casting teenage versions of the characters suggests that fans may finally get to see their famous beach duel and the death of Ariana Dumbledore, as well as the development of their obsession with the Deathly Hallows.

The casting of a young Newt and Leta, meanwhile, suggests that we may well see exactly why the young magizoologist was kicked out of Hogwarts – and discover the true nature of his relationship with the mysterious Ms Lestrange.

To apply for the Fantastic Beasts open casting call you need to send an email to casting.prod@wb.uc-ns.com with a recent colour photograph, (i.e., taken within the last two months), contact telephone number, your home address and date of birth. Anyone under 18 must ask a parent or guardian to send the application.

No previous acting experience is necessary, but applicants need to be eligible to work in the UK (meaning they must be a UK, Irish or EU passport holder), and be available for filming between August and November 2017.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at midnight GMT.