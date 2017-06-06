Fantastic Beasts issues open casting call for young Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore
Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 are invited to audition for a number of roles, including Gellert Grindelwald and Leta Lestrange
If you're aged between 13 and 18 you'd best get your wand ready because Pottermore wants YOU to audition for a role in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel.
Harry Potter HQ has issued an open casting call for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 to audition to play younger incarnations of Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange (portrayed in the first film by Zoe Kravitz) and an unidentified character called Sebastian.
They're also on the hunt for teens between the ages of 16 and 18 to play younger versions of Albus Dumbledore (who'll be played by Jude Law in the sequel) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).
K Rowling has previously hinted that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald’s complicated relationship will be dealt with in the five film run. Casting teenage versions of the characters suggests that fans may finally get to see their famous beach duel and the death of Ariana Dumbledore, as well as the development of their obsession with the Deathly Hallows.
The casting of a young Newt and Leta, meanwhile, suggests that we may well see exactly why the young magizoologist was kicked out of Hogwarts – and discover the true nature of his relationship with the mysterious Ms Lestrange.
More like this
To apply for the Fantastic Beasts open casting call you need to send an email to casting.prod@wb.uc-ns.com with a recent colour photograph, (i.e., taken within the last two months), contact telephone number, your home address and date of birth. Anyone under 18 must ask a parent or guardian to send the application.
No previous acting experience is necessary, but applicants need to be eligible to work in the UK (meaning they must be a UK, Irish or EU passport holder), and be available for filming between August and November 2017.
The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at midnight GMT.