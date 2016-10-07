Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them debuts full main theme tune
A little bit of Harry Potter, some orchestral magic, some action and something that would probably suit a Hobbit more than a wizard? What do you think of the new opening theme?
It opens with those familiar bars of music that will send a shiver down any Harry Potter fan's spine and is followed by a suitably magical orchestral section. Then we get sinister drama with an undeniably modern twist, and finally a sweeping pastoral element that wouldn't go amiss over scenes of a Hobbit's shire.
Yes, it's James Newton Howard's full main theme for the much anticipated Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie, as revealed via Pottermore, and it's fair to say it's something of a mish-mash of styles...
Will that slightly schizophrenic quality carry over to the movie itself? UK fans will have to wait until 18th November, when it hits cinema screens, to find out.