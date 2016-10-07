It opens with those familiar bars of music that will send a shiver down any Harry Potter fan's spine and is followed by a suitably magical orchestral section. Then we get sinister drama with an undeniably modern twist, and finally a sweeping pastoral element that wouldn't go amiss over scenes of a Hobbit's shire.

Yes, it's James Newton Howard's full main theme for the much anticipated Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie, as revealed via Pottermore, and it's fair to say it's something of a mish-mash of styles...