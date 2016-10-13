Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them cast Q&A - live stream
Eddie Redmayne, aka Newt Scamander, is joined by co-stars Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol in London and Colin Farrell and Jon Voight in LA
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is coming soon to a cinema near you – but first we have an appointment with the fantastic cast of JK Rowling's stateside Potterworld adventure in a live Q&A beaming direct from London.
Eddie Redmayne, aka magizoologist Newt Scamander, is joined in the capital by co-stars Katherine Waterson (Porpentina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), as well as director David Yates, whilst Colin Farrell (Percival Graves) and Jon Voight (Henry Shaw Sr) will be beaming in from LA (as you do).
And you can watch the whole thing live, right here from 8:30pm UK time. Let the countdown begin...
Note: the stream will become available at 8:30pm
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is released in UK cinemas on 18th November