If you're thinking of going to see it, watch out for exploding heads...

There are apparently some huge twists – but fans are determined to keep it a secret...

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees Jude Law's Dumbledore enlist the help of Eddie Redmayne's magizoologist Newt Scamander to battle Johnny Depp's dark magician Gellert Grindelwald's plans for pure-blood wizards to have dominion over no-majes (or muggles as we call them in the UK).

The film is on general release here from 16th November but some lucky fans were able to get tickets to advance screenings.