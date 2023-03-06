The film follows events after two best friends find themselves stranded at the top of an abandoned radio tower, and is packed with all sorts of gruelling moments across its nerve-shredding runtime.

Survival thriller Fall has made its way to the top of Netflix's top 10 list since being added to the streamer last week – a few months after it debuted in UK cinemas.

Given the tower is located squarely in the middle of nowhere, the cast for the film is relatively small – but there are nonetheless a couple of big names who do make appearances.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Grace Caroline Currey plays Becky Connor

Who is Becky? An experienced climber who has been mourning the death of her husband after he fell during an expedition in the Rocky Mountains one year before. At the start of the film, she is tempted into a daring new mission by her best friend Hunter.

What else has Grace Caroline Currey been in? Currey is probably best known for playing the role of Mary Bromfield in Shazam! and its upcoming sequel, while other film roles include Badland, Anabelle: Creation, and Most Guys Are Losers.

Virginia Gardner plays Hunter

Who is Hunter? Becky's best friend, who is something of a daredevil. She is determined to reconnect with her friend by suggesting a major new expedition: scaling 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower.

What else has Virginia Gardner been in? Previous film credits for Gardner include the 2018 Halloween reboot, Monster Party, and All the Bright Places, while she had a main role as Karolina Dean in the TV series Marvel's Runaways.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays James Connor

Who is James? Becky's father, who has had trouble reconnecting with his daughter following the death of her husband.

What else has Jeffrey Dean Morgan been in? Morgan is best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, while other prominent TV roles include John Winchester in Supernatural, Denny Duquette in Grey's Anatomy, and Jason Crouse in The Good Wife. Previous film credits include Watchman, The Losers, Red Dawn, and Rampage.

Mason Gooding plays Dan Connor

Who is Dan? Becky's husband, who tragically died after falling during a climbing expedition in the the Rocky Mountains.

What else has Mason Gooding been in? Previous film credits for Gooding (who is the son of Cuba Gooding Jr.) include Booksmart, Let It Snow and the 2022 Scream reboot – while he will reprise his role as Chad in the upcoming Scream VI. He also had a main role as Andrew Spencer in the TV series Love, Victor.

Jasper Cole plays Steve

Who is Steve? A passerby, whose attention Becky and Hunter attempt to gain while they are stranded at the top of the tower.

What else has Jasper Cole been in? Cole has appeared in episodes of a number of TV shows including American Horror Story, Training Day and Westworld.

