“Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8,” she went on.

“But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet, and that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!”

Whether this means we’ll eventually be making our way to Jar-Jar: A Star Wars story or BB-8 episode VIII remains to be seen – but if you’re a fan of George Lucas’ space opera saga, it certainly seems like you’ll have PLENTY to enjoy (and endlessly bitch about online, of course) for the foreseeable future.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December 2017