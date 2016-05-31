Ex Machina is a weird and wonderful artificial intelligence sci-fi thriller - and one of the most surreal moments is when world-famous tech CEO Nathan, played by Oscar Isaac, dances - totally un-robotically - to a disco tune with his assistant Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno) while coder Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) looks on bemused.

And now it's got even better, because Twitter user @oscardances has mashed this scene up with all sorts of songs, from Hanson's Mmmbop to Survivor's Eye of the Tiger to the X Men theme song...

They're absolutely mesmerising.

Here are some of our favourites...

mmmbop - hanson pic.twitter.com/6i5cQfUice

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 30, 2016

africa - toto pic.twitter.com/wdcVyTzRxP

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 30, 2016

x-men title theme - x-men pic.twitter.com/yzqVUjtzGc

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 29, 2016

careless whisper - george michael pic.twitter.com/8KUyXteeOB

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 27, 2016

oops i did it again - britney spears pic.twitter.com/ewnqRhSVHz

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016

one dance - drake pic.twitter.com/hmsQnX5HmR

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016

never gonna give you up - rick astley pic.twitter.com/7J4qaCqz2M

— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016

