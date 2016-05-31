Ex Machina's Oscar Isaac does THAT dance scene to every song you can imagine
That moment has taken on a new, glorious life...
Ex Machina is a weird and wonderful artificial intelligence sci-fi thriller - and one of the most surreal moments is when world-famous tech CEO Nathan, played by Oscar Isaac, dances - totally un-robotically - to a disco tune with his assistant Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno) while coder Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) looks on bemused.
And now it's got even better, because Twitter user @oscardances has mashed this scene up with all sorts of songs, from Hanson's Mmmbop to Survivor's Eye of the Tiger to the X Men theme song...
They're absolutely mesmerising.
Here are some of our favourites...
mmmbop - hanson pic.twitter.com/6i5cQfUice
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 30, 2016
africa - toto pic.twitter.com/wdcVyTzRxP
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 30, 2016
x-men title theme - x-men pic.twitter.com/yzqVUjtzGc
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 29, 2016
careless whisper - george michael pic.twitter.com/8KUyXteeOB
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 27, 2016
oops i did it again - britney spears pic.twitter.com/ewnqRhSVHz
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016
one dance - drake pic.twitter.com/hmsQnX5HmR
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016
never gonna give you up - rick astley pic.twitter.com/7J4qaCqz2M
— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 26, 2016