Ex Machina is a weird and wonderful artificial intelligence sci-fi thriller - and one of the most surreal moments is when world-famous tech CEO Nathan, played by Oscar Isaac, dances - totally un-robotically - to a disco tune with his assistant Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno) while coder Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) looks on bemused.

Advertisement

And now it's got even better, because Twitter user @oscardances has mashed this scene up with all sorts of songs, from Hanson's Mmmbop to Survivor's Eye of the Tiger to the X Men theme song...