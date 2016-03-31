"I’d very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one" said McGregor.

"The one that bridges my Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alec’s Obi-Wan Kenobi because there’s a – I don’t know how long he’s in the desert there, but it’s got to be twenty or thirty years."

And when asked if he'd talked to Disney about it, McGregor remained rather coy.

"I’m not sure I’m at liberty to say, really, but I’m very interested in doing that," he told Collider. "That would be great. Maybe there’s even a trilogy!"

There's not much chance of him popping up as a Force ghost in Episode VIII, though.

"I’m really not in the picture with the Star Wars trilogy. As far as I know, I would be Alec Guinness by now, so I don’t know how that would work...

"To play Obi-Wan Kenobi again would be something I would love to do in one of the spinoff movies. If that were to happen in one of their trilogies, I would be up for that, but I don’t know how that would happen. I’m sure some of the Star Wars fans would come up with an idea of how that could happen."

We'll gladly take that challenge, Ewan.