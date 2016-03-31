Ewan McGregor hints that an Obi-Wan Star Wars spin-off movie could be on the cards
The Scottish actor is totally up for an Obi-Wan anthology series - and he may or may not already have talked to Disney about it...
We briefly heard his dulcet tones in Rey's vision in Star Wars Episode VII but could Ewan McGregor make a full-bodied return to the franchise?
He certainly thinks so, though maybe not in the upcoming Episode VIII, but rather in another of the spin-off anthology films. The fans really want an Obi-Wan movie after all.
"I’d very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one" said McGregor.
"The one that bridges my Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alec’s Obi-Wan Kenobi because there’s a – I don’t know how long he’s in the desert there, but it’s got to be twenty or thirty years."
And when asked if he'd talked to Disney about it, McGregor remained rather coy.
"I’m not sure I’m at liberty to say, really, but I’m very interested in doing that," he told Collider. "That would be great. Maybe there’s even a trilogy!"
There's not much chance of him popping up as a Force ghost in Episode VIII, though.
"I’m really not in the picture with the Star Wars trilogy. As far as I know, I would be Alec Guinness by now, so I don’t know how that would work...
"To play Obi-Wan Kenobi again would be something I would love to do in one of the spinoff movies. If that were to happen in one of their trilogies, I would be up for that, but I don’t know how that would happen. I’m sure some of the Star Wars fans would come up with an idea of how that could happen."
We'll gladly take that challenge, Ewan.