The sequel is directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin , with original director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell on board as executive producers, and so far it has gone down a huge hit with both film critics and fans of the series.

The Deadites are back with a vengeance in the recently released Evil Dead Rise – the first entry in the beloved horror franchise for a decade – and the demonic parasites seem more deadly than ever in the gruesome new film.

Largely set away from the familiar cabin in the woods location, the film follows a family who find themselves accidentally awakening the Deadites after an Earthquake near their LA apartment – with terrifying consequences for all concerned.

If you like the sound of that premise but aren't sure how you can watch the new film, we've compiled everything you need to know below – so read on to find out how to watch Evil Dead Rise.

And if you're interested in catching up with all the previous films in the franchise – including the TV show Ash vs Evil Dead – you can also check out our guide for how to watch the Evil Dead films in order.

How to watch Evil Dead Rise

At the moment there's only one way to watch Evil Dead Rise: by heading to the cinema.

The film had a wide release on Friday 21st April, so is currently playing at nearly every major cinema in the country – and it's certainly a film suited to the big screen experience.

Interestingly, it was not initially expected to receive a theatrical release – instead intended to head straight to streaming service HBO Max – but producers changed strategy following positive test screenings.

Given the impressive box office figures the film managed in its opening weekend, that looks to have been a wise decision.

Is Evil Dead Rise streaming?

Evil Dead Rise. StudioCanal

The film is not available for streaming as things stand, but this should change in the not-too-distant future – especially when we consider that the film was originally envisaged as a streamer-only release.

It seems likely that the eventual streaming release will come on the new streaming service Max – the merger between HBO Max and discovery+, which is launching on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

In the past, Warner Bros films arrived on HBO Max around 45 days after theatrical release, and we expect this to be the case again with the new streamer – so a streaming release date of early June seems probably.

When we get exact information, we'll update this page accordingly.

No official physical media release has been revealed so far – but we can probably expect the film to hit the shelves no earlier than two months after the cinema release.

If we hear anything more exact we'll post it right here – so keep checking back for all the latest updates.

Evil Dead Rise is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

