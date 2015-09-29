A long time ago in a bedsit far, far away, your parents were happy. They had hair, they loved each other, they loved that far-out new movie Star Wars, they used old wine bottles as candlesticks and they listened to vinyl records.

Advertisement

Good news! Every Star Wars soundtrack is coming out on vinyl. Star Wars: The Ultimate Vinyl Collection will be released January 8th 2016, and will recreate the album art from the original soundtracks.