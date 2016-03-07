Last week Mayhew posted a picture of his original George Lucas script, insisting "Han shot first. Period". This seemed to dismiss Lucas's later Star Wars edit, which (clunkily) showed Han dodge a blaster shot before frying Greedo (hence all the questions about what was actually intended).

Now, adding extra weight to Mayhew's argument, the actor has shared scripts which show Jabba the Hutt literally state: "He wasn't going to blast you".

These scenes were left on the cutting room floor and seem to wrap the whole thing up. Jabba has literally said he wasn't going to shoot. What could be left to discuss? Well, there's one small thing. If you take a close look, the directions say Jabba answers in 'mock surprise', which suggests he's not exactly telling the truth. And that's something that can be believed.

This one might not be over just yet.

However, Mayhew's left us with something else to chew over: what the films would have been like if the Millennium Falcon had been known simply as a 'pirate starship'.