"Even now it boggles me how she had the time,” said Lynch. “I think she has an amazing heart. I was very sick at the time, and I told her that Harry Potter was my only distraction from that. I told her all my insecurities, and I guess she related to that. I guess I knew she would, I knew she would be sensitive enough to understand.

"She sometimes told me in letters about how insecure she felt as a young girl, and that she injects that into all her characters – the outsider feeling," Lynch told Image. "Especially in Luna and Neville."

Rowling couldn't really be more magical if she was actually a witch, could she?