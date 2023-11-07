His father, Michael, told the publication that he had struggled with drug addiction throughout his life but had been doing better in recent years and was in recovery.

Ellingson’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but there appears to be no foul play involved, according to the coroner’s office.

The late star bagged his first role at just 12 years old, appearing in a TV movie called Living in Fear in 2001.

The same year, he appeared in a cameo role in General Hospital, before going on to appear in Bones, Complete Savages and Titus.

In 2007, he appeared alongside Hollywood icon Kiefer Sutherland in 24, portraying the main star’s nephew, Josh Bauer.

However, it is for his role as Cameron Diaz’s teenage son, Jesse Fitzgerald, in the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper, which was an adaptation of the Jodi Picoult novel of the same name, that he remains best known.

Ellingson also enjoyed a recurring role in CSI: Miami as Kyle Harmon, appearing on the show between 2007 and 2010.

Ellingson’s My Sister’s Keeper former co-star Abigail Breslin led the tributes to the late actor following the tragic news of his passing.

The actress, who played Evan’s younger sister in the film, shared a throwback photo of them from the set of the movie on Instagram, writing alongside in the caption: "Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper.

"Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull) and he was energetic and the life of the party.

"I didn't keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time."

She continued: "Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever.

"Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster."